  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer

Breaking News

Purchase a Subscription to the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer.
Like never before, Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer delivers real value every day.

Purchase a Gift Subscription to the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer.
Give the gift that lasts 52 weeks!

Vacation Start / Stop
Taking a trip? Don't miss a single issue!
Start/Stop Time must be longer than one month

Change of Address Form
Moving? Don't miss a single issue of the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer.

Delivery Issues or Concerns
Having problems receiving your paper, we'll be glad to help!

News

More News

Recent Headlines

rss

Opinion

Spotlight

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Top Story

  • Big plans for Littleton

    The Greater Littleton Development Partnership (GLDP) held their monthly business meeting Tuesday, June 19, at Littleton’s Town Hall. The main …

    • posted: July 01

  • Interim Police Chief has plans

    With the recent retirement of the Town’s Police Chief, Winnie Bowens, the Littleton Board of Commissioners recently voted to have Sgt. Dean Mc…

    • posted: June 30

  • Warren County Habitat getting out the area’s best kept secret

    It’s been said that Lake Gaston is a “best kept secret” but according to Habitat for Humanity’s Mike Hairston there’s another “best kept secre…

    • posted: June 29

  • High on the hog

    It was an action packed weekend for Lake Gaston residents and visitors alike. This weekend’s Lizard Creek Jam lived up to its name and was jam…

    • posted: June 28

Featured

Big plans for Littleton

The Greater Littleton Development Partnership (GLDP) held their monthly business meeting Tuesday, June 19, at Littleton’s Town Hall. The main focus of this month’s meeting was continued discussion on the upgrades and improvements in the area of the parking lot in the center of town.

12:00 pm | See more

Calendar

Stocks

© Copyright 2018, Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer, Littleton, NC. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]